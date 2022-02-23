 
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
Madhuri Dixit reacts to people’s criticism about her social media reels

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Madhuri Dixit opened up about her life as a superstar and said that she doesn’t pay heed to criticism
Madhuri Dixit has revealed that people often ask her to refrain from making reels of herself dancing as it does not suit her.

The Bollywood diva, who enjoys posting her dancing reels on Instagram for her fans, responded to the criticism in a recent interview with the Indian Express. 

"There are times when people have told me doing a certain things won’t suit me because ‘I am a big star’, like doing reels, etc. But how does that matter?" Madhuri asked. 

"You should do what you want to do. I enjoy what I do, so I keep doing it, that too quite passionately," she added. 

On the work front, Madhuri is all set for her OTT debut with the web series The Fame Game

The actress will be playing the role of Anamika Khanna, a Bollywood star whose disappearance unveils the issues her family faces because of her stardom.

The Fame Game is set to release on Netflix on 25th February.

