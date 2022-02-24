 
Meghan Markle 'Suits' co-star became laughingstock for Duchess for THIS reason

Meghan Markle 'Suits' co-star and on-screen love Patrick J Adam is sharing a hilarious anecdote from his time with the Duchess.

The duo, that played protagonists in the legal drama show, once has to perform a scene where Patrick was sans clothes.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Patrick has now narrated how the Duchess of Sussex made fun of him during and after the scene. 

"She certainly was at the play where I was naked and she had a good time making fun of me after."

He then joked: "So, maybe she’d like a repeat performance."

Meanwhile, Patrick is preparing for his Broadway debut next month as he stars in Take Me Out and shares he would love if his Meghan would come and see his performance.

"I would love for Meghan to come and enjoy the show. I’ll send her an invite for sure," he continued.

After Suits, Meghan retired from acting and married Prince Harry in 2018.

