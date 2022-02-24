 
Thursday Feb 24 2022
Shabana Azmi shares lovely photo, welcomes Shibani Dandekar into family

Shabana Azmi is celebrating the new addition into her family as she shares a lovely family picture.

The Makdee actress shared a family photo from the occasion of Farhan Akhtar’s wedding on her Instagram as she welcomes her daughter in law Shibani Dandekar.

“Happy family welcomes lovely Shibani into the family fold,” the 71-year-old actor wrote on her Instagarm.

The new bride has also acknowledged the photo as she dropped some hearts in the comment section.

In the photo, the newly wedded couple is standing with Shabana, Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani, Farhan’s daughters and sister Zoya Akhtar among others.

Dia Mirza, Divya Dutta, Zoya Akhtar also commented on the picture with heart emojis.

Earlier today, Shabana posted another picture with Farhan, son of Javed Akhtar with Honey Irani.

She expressed her love in the caption as she wrote, “I love him soooooo.”

The Toofaan actor tied the know with singer Shibani on 19th February in an intimate ceremony with closed friends and family and got it registered on 21st February.  

