Kareena Kapoor gushes over hubby Saif Ali Khan's first look from 'Vikram Vedha'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan made his way to the headlines this morning after the makers of his highly anticipated movie Vikram Vedha shared his first look on social media.

While the fans have been in awe of Saif’s swag as Vikram meanwhile, Kareena too was seen rooting for the Nawab of Pataudi’s hot looks.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Jab We Met actor appreciated Saif’s incredible transformation as a police officer and rooted for the movie.

She wrote, “Husband hotter than ever. Can’t wait for this one. #VikramVedha releasing in cinema halls worldwide on September 30th, 2022” along with heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Saif's co-star Hrithik Roshan also shared a picture of Saif flaunting his perfectly chiselled body as he wore a white t-shirt with denims.



Hrithik wrote, “VIKRAM #vikramvedha. working with one of the finest actors and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait."

Earlier the War actor also unveiled his first look from the movie on his birthday. His caption revealed that he essays a gangster in the film, Vedha, and Saif will be seen as the police officer, Vikram.



To note, Vikram Vedha will mark Saif’s second collaboration with Hrithik Roshan and the latter has been quite excited about it. They were last seen together in the 2002 release Na Tum Jaano Na Hum.





