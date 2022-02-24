Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid Butt and others react to Zahir Jaffer’s death penalty

Zahir Jaffer, murderer of female rights activist Noor Mukaddam, has been sentenced to death by an Islamabad sessions court and celebrities across the country have dubbed the day significant in the history of Pakistan.

Mahira Khan was amongst the first to react to the news, noting that Justic for Noor Mukaddam has officially been served.

Taking to her Twitter, the Superstar actress tweeted, “Justice for Noor, in this world, has been served. Alhumdulillah. #NoorMuqaddam”

Joining her was Osman Khalid Butt, an avid social media user, who is often vocal about social stigmas in the society.



“Zahir Jaffer has been sentenced to death. I know there will be an appeal; I know his parents are acquitted; I know we're far from true justice prevailing. But after months of his charade, complete lack of remorse or guilt, there's this: Zahir Jaffer has been sentenced to death.”

Bashar Momin star Ushna Shah expressed her opinions in a tweet, writing: “Will celebrate justice once he hangs, which could take years. Side note: If I held someone hostage & killed them, & my middle-class mother was aware of this the entire time & aided me… she’d hang too (or at least spend her life in prison). Just saying.”



Aiman Khan joined the bandwagon to clap back at the murderer, captioning her post: “Justice served.”

Sajal Aly celebrated the historic day on her Instagram Stories, whereas her sister Saboor Ali, turned to the photo-sharing app to comment on the verdict..

“Justice served. I hope it remains the same,” captioned Saboor.



