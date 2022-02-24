 
Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Sania Mirza posts heartfelt birthday wish for sister Anam, calls her 'my first baby'

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is setting some adorable sibling goals as she took to her Instagram to wish her baby sister, Anam Mirza on her birthday.

On Thursday, Sania, 35, shared a cute picture with her sister and penned down a sweet birthday message for her. “We were caught judging (laughing emoticon),” she wrote in the caption.


In the photo, the duo can be seen looking at a distance while they were clicked. Donning a casual attire, Sania can be seen clad in black shirt with white strips and bell bottom pants, while Anam was sporting white tee and black pants, paired with green jacket.

Married to Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik, Sania continued writing, “Happy birthday to my first baby, laddu forever and my partner in literally everything (including judging) and now everybody’s Ansikoo.. we love you more than words can describe (heart icon).”

The post received thousands of likes and fans also wished Anam on her big day in the comments section. 

