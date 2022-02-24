 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 24 2022
Janhvi Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Sridevi on her death anniversary, 'love you forever'

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Sridevi on her death anniversary, ‘love you forever’
Janhvi Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Sridevi on her death anniversary, ‘love you forever’

Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi, who breathed her last on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54, was remembered by her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor on her fourth death anniversary today.

Taking to her social media handle, Janhvi, who marked her Bollywood debut with 2018 release film Dhadak, shared an emotional tribute for her mother, who died in Dubai due to accidental drowning.


On her Instagram, the Roohi actress shared a throwback photo from her childhood with the iconic star and captioned it as, “I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever.”

Janhvi Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Sridevi on her death anniversary, ‘love you forever’

Meanwhile, Khushi also remembered her mother and shared a childhood picture of herself with Sridevi. In the photo, little Khushi can be seen sitting on her mother’s lap. She simply added a white heart emoticon in the caption.

Sridevi was last seen in 2017 release Mom, produced by her husband Boney Kapoor, for which she was posthumously awarded the National Film Award for the Best Actress in 2018.

