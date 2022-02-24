 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 24 2022
Prince Harry, Prince William's feud may be nearing to an end

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

File Footage 


Prince Harry and Prince William's "war" with each other may be coming to an end as the latter may be looking to prevent the former from making explosive claims in his memoir. 

According to a royal expert Duncan Larcombe, the Duke of Cambridge is said to be sending subtle signals hinting that he wants the "brotherly war" to end.

He told OK!: "We don’t yet know if or how strongly he’ll slate his father and brother in the book. It’s hard to imagine what might be coming, but until that book hits the shelves, the stalemate is highly likely to continue."

"What must be concerning her most right now is not so much whether Harry will say Charles was unworthy as a father, but whether he’ll say he’s not worthy of being future king. If those sorts of accusations emerge, it could make things very difficult indeed," he added

"We have to hope that even the most subtle words from William here and there act as little signals to Harry.

"It’s as if he’s saying, ‘Look, come on. Let’s sort this out.’ As the older sibling, William is sensible enough to know that he has to fix things."

