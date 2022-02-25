 
entertainment
Friday Feb 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson not afraid of Kanye West, quit Instagram for 'positive' vibes

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Pete Davidson not afraid of Kanye West, quit Instagram to stay positive
Pete Davidson not afraid of Kanye West, quit Instagram to stay 'positive'

Pete Davidson did not quit Instagram because of Kanye West, confirms Page Six.

A source close to the Saturday Night Live star revealed how good things are happening in the Davidson's life and he is solely focusing on positive energy around him.

“Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media to begin with,” explained the source.

“[Pete] is in the middle of several big film projects and wants to continue to stay very focused on his work and the positive things happening in his life,” the source continued.

“Kanye didn’t drive Pete off social media," the insider clarified the ongoing speculations.

Soon after Davidson quit the social media platform, an ecatstic Ye turned to his handle to rave about how he drove Kim Kardashian's boyfriend away.

“Ran Skete off the gram,” West, 44, wrote. “Tell your mother I changed your name for life," mocked the rapper.

More From Entertainment:

John Cena criticised for using Russia-Ukraine conflict to promote ‘Peacemaker’

John Cena criticised for using Russia-Ukraine conflict to promote ‘Peacemaker’
Meghan Markle to reunite with Hollywood, will take Prince Harry along

Meghan Markle to reunite with Hollywood, will take Prince Harry along
John Mayer calls off 'Sob Rock Tour' shows after testing positive for Covid-19

John Mayer calls off 'Sob Rock Tour' shows after testing positive for Covid-19
Kris Jenner confessed Kim Kardashian is 'obsessed' with 'perfect match' Kanye West

Kris Jenner confessed Kim Kardashian is 'obsessed' with 'perfect match' Kanye West
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Caribbean visit: Palace issues complete schedule

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Caribbean visit: Palace issues complete schedule
Tom Holland rare Spider-Man audition video unearthed: Watch

Tom Holland rare Spider-Man audition video unearthed: Watch
Britney Spears teases tropical getaway following vow to sue ex-managers

Britney Spears teases tropical getaway following vow to sue ex-managers
Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox leave fans gushing at Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox leave fans gushing at Milan Fashion Week
The Simpsons predicted Russia-Ukraine war decades ago!

The Simpsons predicted Russia-Ukraine war decades ago!
Kim Kardashian watches sister Kendall Jenner on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week show

Kim Kardashian watches sister Kendall Jenner on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week show
Latest updates on Queen Elizabeth’s health after Covid diagnosis

Latest updates on Queen Elizabeth’s health after Covid diagnosis
Kanye West has message for Pete Davidson mom after SNL star quits Instagram

Kanye West has message for Pete Davidson mom after SNL star quits Instagram

Latest

view all