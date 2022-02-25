Pete Davidson not afraid of Kanye West, quit Instagram for 'positive' vibes

Pete Davidson not afraid of Kanye West, quit Instagram to stay 'positive'

Pete Davidson did not quit Instagram because of Kanye West, confirms Page Six.

A source close to the Saturday Night Live star revealed how good things are happening in the Davidson's life and he is solely focusing on positive energy around him.

“Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media to begin with,” explained the source.



“[Pete] is in the middle of several big film projects and wants to continue to stay very focused on his work and the positive things happening in his life,” the source continued.

“Kanye didn’t drive Pete off social media," the insider clarified the ongoing speculations.

Soon after Davidson quit the social media platform, an ecatstic Ye turned to his handle to rave about how he drove Kim Kardashian's boyfriend away.

“Ran Skete off the gram,” West, 44, wrote. “Tell your mother I changed your name for life," mocked the rapper.

