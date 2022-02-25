Prince Andrew called out for ‘appearing where he’s not wanted’: report

Prince Andrew’s persistent attempts at squeezing into places and situations he is not welcome in has been called out.



Royal commentator Ingrid Seward and during her interview with GB News she pondered the possibility of Prince Andrew appearing for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

She began by explaining to Express UK, “Andrew has a habit of appearing just when he is not wanted.”

"But I imagine a conversation where the Prince of Wales says 'we will help you, our mother and I will help you with this finance, but in return you have to really keep a low profile.

"'No TV interviews, no magazine interviews, just completely quiet and disappear as much as you can'.”

"I think he will be at his father's memorial, which I think indeed he should be, but after that he should just not be seen."

But, at the same time “He is damned whatever he does, I feel, he can't shake it off. He hasn’t been able to prove he is innocent and he hasn’t been proven guilty, and that is how it will remain.”

“For the moment, he can’t do anything, he certainly can’t reinvent himself straight away. He could go and live in Scotland for a year, but I don’t think he can reinvent himself yet."