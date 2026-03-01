Cillian Murphy breaks silence on rumoured casting as Voldemort new series

Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' movie

Cillian Murphy has finally responded to the rumours of him being cast as Voldemort in the upcoming Harry Potter series.

The classic fantasy film series, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, is now being converted to a drama series, backed by HBO.

Several actors have been taken on-board to star in the much-awaited show including Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who will be playing Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermoine Granger respectively.

Rumours have been spreading about Cillian being cast for the role of Voldemort.

Previously in January Ralp Fiennes said in viral TikTok video shared by Let’s Talk Film, “I'm told [my shoes] are already filled, aren't they? I think Cillian Murphy is very good. A very good choice.”

However, in a recent interview the 49-year-old Irish actor shut down the rumours of his casting as Voldemort and gave a definite answer to clear the air.

While speaking with The Times, the Oppenheimer actor stated, “I’m categorically not,” he said, requesting, “Can you make that the headline?”

Work Wise, Murphy is all set to return as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders movie titled The Immortal Man, slated to release on March 6.

Directed by Tom Harper, the forthcoming crime thriller film also features Paul Anderson, Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson, Stephen Graham and Tim Roth.