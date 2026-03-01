 
Geo News

Anna Cathcart teases big changes in 'XO, Kitty' season 3

Anna Cathcart opens up about Kitty's senior year chaos

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 01, 2026

Anna Cathcart teases big changes in XO, Kitty season 3
Anna Cathcart teases big changes in 'XO, Kitty' season 3

Kitty Song Covey is entering her senior year – and apparently, she still hasn’t discovered the concept of “chill.”

Anna Cathcart is back as everyone’s favourite chaos queen in season 3 of XO, Kitty, premiering on Netflix this spring. And according to the 22-year-old star, Kitty may want to consider a yoga class. Or three.

“She just needs to calm down a little bit,” Anna told People magazine. “I feel like Kitty has the most chaos [sic] of anyone I know, and that’s what we love about her.”

“But also, girl, you need to sit down sometimes,” she continued. “Take a deep breath, it’s okay. She kind of always has been [that way], but in a controlled way, I guess. She handles it well.”

Season 3 picks up after that cliffhanger (you know the one), and for the first time, fans will see a summer episode – yes, summer at KISS is officially unlocked.

“I’m finally allowed to talk about that because it’s been a secret forever,” Anna shared. “So very excited and I think they’re going to be surprised, but also super happy. So I can’t wait.”

And it’s not just poolside vibes. “[Kitty’s] making some big decisions in her life and it’s senior year, all of that, so I’m very excited for them to see,” she added.

Translation? Expect romance, identity spirals, possibly tears – and definitely Kitty-level impulsive decision-making.

Holly Willoughby could be next big digital star after Gordon Ramsay
Holly Willoughby could be next big digital star after Gordon Ramsay
Sabrina Carpenter absence at BRITs 2026 triggers fan outrage: Here's why
Sabrina Carpenter absence at BRITs 2026 triggers fan outrage: Here's why
From 'Scream 7' to 'Elvis EPiC': What to watch this weekend
From 'Scream 7' to 'Elvis EPiC': What to watch this weekend
Jamie Laing, Sophie Habboo exude power couple vibes at BRIT Awards
Jamie Laing, Sophie Habboo exude power couple vibes at BRIT Awards
Harry Styles leave fans suspicious as new album ads feature Netflix logo
Harry Styles leave fans suspicious as new album ads feature Netflix logo
Jeff Brazier celebrates Bobby's Gucci runway moment
Jeff Brazier celebrates Bobby's Gucci runway moment
Bruno Mars reacts as Rosé wins BRIT Award for global hit 'APT.'
Bruno Mars reacts as Rosé wins BRIT Award for global hit 'APT.'
Noel Gallagher honours Liam and Oasis legacy amid BRITS Award controversy
Noel Gallagher honours Liam and Oasis legacy amid BRITS Award controversy