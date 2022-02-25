Victoria Beckham to reunite with 'Spice Girls' for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Victoria Beckham has left fans speculating about the grand reunion of the Spice Girls for the Queen’s Jubilee.

According to The Sun, the 47-year-old singer has signed some papers that revealed that she is still an active director of Spice Girls Ltd just before the much-anticipated royal event.

“If she wanted to quit the band and had no wish to perform again then she’d have resigned as a director last week,” an insider spilled to the outlet.

“She’d still obviously get her cut of record sales but wouldn’t be involved in any decision-making like going on tour or performing,” the source shared.

“Victoria signing the confirmation papers as a director for another year shows she’s still an active member of The Spice Girls,” the publication noted.

The performance will be reportedly staged celebrate 70 years of the Queen on the throne.

The celebrations will “bring together some of the world's biggest entertainment stars to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from the Queen’s seven-decade reign”.