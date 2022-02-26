Priyanka Chopra to no longer produce American series based on Madhuri Dixit’s life

Madhuri Dixit confirmed that American series based on her life, produced by Priyank Chopra, has been cancelled.

As per Indian Express’ reports, The Fame Game actor told the reporters in a recent group interview, “Yes, there were ongoing discussions and we were trying to pitch it and Shri Rao, director of The Fame Game, who has written the script of the show, was involved with that project too.”

“But sometimes things work and sometimes they don’t. We tried to get that sitcom approved but it didn’t pan out,” she shared.

A few years ago, Pee Cee had announced that she’d be backing an American comedy project, revolving Dixit’s life after she ditched fame to lead a quiet life in US suburbs.

“One of the favorite parts of my job is to be able to tell stories across genres, languages and to a varied audience,” the Sky Is Pink actor wrote on social media at that time.

“Today I’m happy to share with you another step I’ve taken on that creative journey, in my role as a producer. This particular story is one of a few Hollywood projects that I am currently developing,” Chopra added.

“The incredible Madhuri Dixit’s real life has been the inspiration behind Sri Rao’s amazing story, and I can’t wait to work with the both of them to see how this will pan out,” she had expressed.