 
Showbiz
Saturday Feb 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh says Sanjay Leela Bhansali shaped him as an actor

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Ranveer Singh says Sanjay Leela Bhansali shaped him as an actor
Ranveer Singh says Sanjay Leela Bhansali shaped him as an actor

Ranveer Singh recently talked about his experience working with the renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Known for being a chameleon on screen, the Padmavat star says he used to think he knew everything but Bhansali ‘stripped down’ his constructs.

Talking on the occasion of the director’s 59th birthday, the actor told the Hindustan Times, “Mr. Bhansali is somebody who has shaped me as an artiste more than any other creative collaborator in my entire life. I used to approach acting a certain way - I used to think ‘mujhe sab pata hai, I know everything’ but Mr Bhansali stripped down my constructs.”

“He broke me down and he made me into ash so that I could rise from the ashes, be reborn as the artiste that I’ve grown into today. I'm indebted to him lifelong for that,” the 36-year-old actor continued.

The duo has worked together on three movies and all of them were great hits. Some of Ranveer’s great performances as ‘Alauddin Khilji’ in Padmavat, ‘Ram’ in Ram Leela and ‘Bajirao’ in Bajirao Mastani came when he collaborated with the BAFTA Award nominee director.

Crediting Bhansali for shaping his craft, Ranveer went on saying, “He really expanded my bandwidth as an artist, my range and overhauled my understanding of the craft of acting. I'm grateful to him for everything that he has contributed towards shaping my craft”

“As a director, he has these wild ideas about what to do in a scene, about the characters and about the choices,” he added.

Ranveer is all set to appear in two movies Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus, which will be released this year. He is also working with Karan Johar in his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. 

More From Showbiz:

‘Nanis are the best:’ Twinkle Khanna says on mom Dimple Kapadia - daughter Nitara’s bond

‘Nanis are the best:’ Twinkle Khanna says on mom Dimple Kapadia - daughter Nitara’s bond
Hrithik Roshan sends out his warm wishes to his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad ahead of her gig

Hrithik Roshan sends out his warm wishes to his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad ahead of her gig
Alia Bhatt hops on double-decker bus amid ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions

Alia Bhatt hops on double-decker bus amid ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions
Shahid Kapoor gets birthday love from Ishaan Khatter, ‘keep conquering’

Shahid Kapoor gets birthday love from Ishaan Khatter, ‘keep conquering’
Salman Khan shakes a leg with sister's kids in 'Da-Bangg Tour' BTS video: Watch

Salman Khan shakes a leg with sister's kids in 'Da-Bangg Tour' BTS video: Watch
Alia reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s attacks against ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s attacks against ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
'Parde Mein Rehne Do' trailer highlights pressing social issue with pinch of humour

'Parde Mein Rehne Do' trailer highlights pressing social issue with pinch of humour
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar drop glimpses from their civil wedding, see pics

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar drop glimpses from their civil wedding, see pics
Priyanka Chopra to no longer produce American series based on Madhuri Dixit’s life

Priyanka Chopra to no longer produce American series based on Madhuri Dixit’s life
Mira Rajput melts heart with adorable wish for hubby Shahid Kapoor: See pics

Mira Rajput melts heart with adorable wish for hubby Shahid Kapoor: See pics
Kangana finally lauds Alia Bhatt’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Kangana finally lauds Alia Bhatt’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi with heartwarming post on death anniversary

Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi with heartwarming post on death anniversary

Latest

view all