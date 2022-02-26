 
entertainment
Ben Stiller's daughter once blasted him for 'not being there' during her childhood

Ben Stiller's daughter once blasted him for 'not being there' during her childhood

Ben Stiller got candid to recall his daughter Ella's confrontation as she expressed dissatisfaction with the actor's parenting.  

During his conversation with Esquire, the Zoolander actor admitted that his daughter was not satisfied with his parenting.

“She’s pretty articulate about it, and sometimes it’s stuff that I don’t want to hear. It’s hard to hear,” Stiller shared.

“Because it’s me not being there in the ways that I saw my parents not being there. And I had always thought, Well I won’t do that.”

The Meet the Parents actor explained, “But then it’s that thing that, like, I was trying to navigate my own desire to fulfill the hopes and dreams I had, too. And that doesn’t feel great, but it’s important to acknowledge.”

He said that kids do not ‘care’ about their parents’ career as they long for ‘emotional support.’

“That’s probably what they want more than for me to be going off and pushing the bounds of my creativity,” Stiller added. 

