Benny Blanco breaks silence after ‘filthy feet' controversy

Selena Gomez fans ‘begged’ her to leave Benny Blanco over lack of hygiene

February 28, 2026

Benny Blanco set the record straight after a viral moment sparked a wave of online criticism.

The 37-year-old music producer faced backlash when viewers spotted dirt on his bare feet during the pilot episode of his new podcast Friends Keep Secrets.

The visual sparked frenzy among fans who ‘begged’ Selena Gomez, whom he married in 2025, to divorce him.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, Blanco addressed the buzz head-on.

Host Jimmy Kimmel teased him about the viral moment, saying, “People seem to be fascinated with the idea that Benny’s feet are very dirty.”

“Okay, wait, wait! First of all, it’s the facility’s fault, not mine!” he exclaimed as the audience chuckled.

To prove his point, Blanco removed a boot and proudly displayed a spotless foot.

“Someone zoom in on my foot… Look at that clean foot. Look at that. Are you kidding me?” he said, drawing applause from the crowd.

Lil Dicky, Blanco’s podcast co-host, backed him up, explaining that the floors had been dirty on the first day of filming due to crew traffic.

Kimmel teased Blanco about starting an OnlyFans for his feet, prompting the producer to laugh and say, “Thank you, thank you!”

Despite the online uproar, Blanco kept the mood light, insisting his hygiene was not in question.

Though Gomez who has not publicly commented on the incident, she gushed love for her partner in recent social media post.

