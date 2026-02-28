‘Traitors’ host Claudia Winkleman sets strict rule ahead of BBC show launch

Claudia Winkleman, host of the famous show Traitors, is now getting ready for her very own BBC One chat show called The Claudia Winkleman Show.

After spending many years on TV, the 54-year-old presenter will now sit down with big Hollywood stars and popular British talent to have fun with and to discuss about interesting matters.

People who want to watch the show live have one important rule and that is to dress to impress.

Tracksuits and puffer jackets are not allowed at all as the BBC says that fans should come dressed like it’s a special night out because some of them might appear on TV and even get to talk with Claudia.

Each episode, however, will feature famous people from movies, music and TV.

Claudia will also talk to audience, making the show lively and fun, as she said that she feels “incredibly grateful” to the BBC for this iconic chance to have her own show.

The star went on to joke that she might be “awful” but is “over the moon” to give it a try.

The new show will start in the spring and is made by the same team behind Graham Norton’s chat show, which will still run in autumn and winter.

Claudia’s programme will not replace Graham’s but it is a big new step in her career and a chance for fans to see a different side of the TV star.