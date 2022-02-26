 
Saturday Feb 26 2022
Madhuri Dixit reveals stardom never affected her personal life: Read on

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Madhuri Dixit reveals stardom never affected her personal life: Read on
Madhuri Dixit reveals stardom never affected her personal life: Read on

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit recently opened up about her life as a superstar and why she never let fame get to her.

In her debut web series The Fame Game, Madhuri plays a Bollywood star who encounters the dark side of fame and sees how her popularity affects life in a negative way. 

In a recent interaction with ETimes the Devdas actor revealed that her family never treated her differently even after she became a star.

She went on to add that she was lucky never to have faced that in real life and it was largely because she kept her personal and professional lives separate.

"I mean, even when I was working in films, my mom used to scold me if my room was messed up and things like that. So that's how I was brought up. And that's how I am. When I go home, everything is back in the studio. I see my kids and I see my husband and it's just a different life. I never really lost myself," she said.

The actor added that she detaches from her onscreen character once she steps out of the sets. "I look at it as a profession. When I go in front of the camera, I'm a professional actress. And I know what I'm doing. I've read a script, and I'm reading it and I'm playing that character. I become that character for the camera, but once I go back home, I am a normal person, because that's the way I've been brought up," she continued.

On the work front, The Fame Game is Madhuri's OTT debut. The series, created by Sri Rao, began streaming on Netlfix on February 25. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Muskkaan Jaferi and Lakshvir Saran.

