 
Showbiz
Sunday Feb 27 2022
Shruti Haasan tests positive for COVID-19, says ‘I’m on the mend, will be back soon’

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Indian actress Shruti Haasan has tested positive for Covid-19. The Welcome Back actress took to her social media and informed the fans about her health update.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Luck famed actress penned a note, sharing that despite taking all the safety measures, she has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.


Sharing the picture of a ‘quick note,’ she said, “Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies.”

The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress’ fans and fellow stars took to the comments section of her post and shared the get-well-soon messages for her.

Meanwhile, Shruti, who was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series, Bestseller, will be seen next in Salaar with Prabhas. The film also features Jagapathi Bapu. She also has Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film in the pipeline.

