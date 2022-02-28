Meghan,Harry showcase evening look from popular Black designers at award show

 
Monday Feb 28 2022
Monday Feb 28, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showcased evening looks from popular Black designers at the NAACP Image Awards.

Prince Harry donned a tux by Ozwald Boateng and Meghan in a dress by CJR.

The royal couple received the President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards in recognition of their work helping a Texas women's shelter, promoting vaccine equity and creating community relief centres.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland accompanied the couple to show that was hosted by Anthony Anderson who also brought his mother, Doris Bowman, along.

The 26 February show was hosted by Anthony Anderson while the likes of Kerry Washington, rapper LL COOL J and actress Zendaya among performers and presenters.

The NAACP, a civil rights organization, had announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be receiving the prestigious President's Award, which recognises the couple’s philanthropic and advocacy work.

Here are some picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the show:

