SAG Awards 2022: Full list of winners

Monday Feb 28, 2022
The 2022 SAG Awards have officially wrapped up their ceremony with a collection of trailblazing wins, honourable mentions and monumental praise for international talent, in what was once a formerly homogenous event.
The entire ceremony was held as part of a live ceremony on Sunday, February 27th, 2022.
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!”
Will Smith, “King Richard” [Winner]
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” [Winner]
Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”
Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”
Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” [Winner]
Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
Ruth Negga, “Passing”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”
Troy Kotsur, “CODA” [Winner]
Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
“Belfast”
“CODA” [Winner]
“Don’t Look Up”
“House of Gucci”
“King Richard”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie
Murray Bartlett's “The White Lotus”
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” [Winner]
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“The Morning Show”
“Squid Game”
“Succession” [Winner]
“Yellowstone”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Jung Ho-Yeon, “Squid Game” [Winner]
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Lee Jung-Jae, “Squid Game” [Winner]
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
“The Great”
“Hacks”
“The Kominsky Method”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso” [Winner]
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Sandra Oh, “The Chair”
Jean Smart, “Hacks” [Winner]
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” [Winner]
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” [Winner]