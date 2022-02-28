 
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses from her sun-kissed weekend

Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a day out with husband Nick Jonas on the weekend
Priyanka Chopra shared a reel with her fans as she treated herself to a fun weekend with husband Nick Jonas.

The White Tiger actor's reel comprised of her sun-kissed selfies in which the actor is slayed in a white shirt with her hair down.

Nick could be seen in the background as the new-mommy clicked pictures. She captioned the reel with emojis of a sun, hearts and a car.

Priyanka added AJR’s The Good Part to her reel, writing ‘That kind of Sunday’.

Earlier, the 39-year-old actor shared a glimpse from her newborn baby’s nursery which features some stuffed bears and a gold statue on a white dresser.


