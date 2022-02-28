 
Monday Feb 28 2022
Meghan Markle steals limelight as she marks her first public appearance of 2022 in stunning outfit

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Meghan Markle steals limelight as she marks her first public appearance of 2022 in stunning outfit

Meghan Markle left fans spellbound with her first public appearance of 2022 as she and her hubby Prince Harry received NAACP's President's Award on Saturday.

The Duchess of Sussex opted for an eye-catching bespoke silk gown to mark her first public appearance of 2022, looking out of this world in mesmerising gown, designed by Christopher John Rogers.

Prince Harry's sweet wife stole the show as she appeared to be a true fashionista in the stunning blue ensemble, complete with elegant thigh split, asymmetrical neckline and cascading silk train. 

Meghan Markle steals limelight as she marks her first public appearance of 2022 in stunning outfit

Meghan's mother Doria was also looking gorgeous in a figure-flattering 'Fabiana Seamed Sheath Dress' from Burberry with black pointed-toe heels, teasing her hair into an elegant updo. While, Prince Harry was looking dapper as he rocked a slick tuxedo.

The mother-of-two styled her glossy raven stresses in voluminous curls, swept to one side to compliment the striking one-shoulder design of her dress.

Meghan's fans took to social media to share their feelings over her breathtaking appearance, with one wrote: "Now you can see where Megan got the good skin and good looks from, what a gorgeous mother and daughter," while another penned: "Mama Doria!! Look at her tiny waist!! Gorgeous!"

