Tuesday Mar 01 2022
Benedict Cumberbatch gets his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Benedict Cumberbatch now has his own highly-coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 45-year-old was granted the honour during a ceremony in LA on Monday.

The Doctor Strange star donned a navy suit and a buttoned-down white shirt as bent down to touch his plaque. He was accompanied by wife Sophie Hunter, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and director J.J. Abrams.

The reveal came after the actor attended star-studded Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Benedict was nominated for his role in The Power Of The Dog, which he lost to Will Smith's King Richard. Speaking in an earlier interview, the actor revealed how director Jane Campion encouraged him to stay in character during breaks from filming.

"Jane encouraged me to stay in character. She was very secure about all the things I was insecure about and said, ''Do whatever you have to do to feel ownership of this very different lived experience.''

"So, I went off to Montana for two months to find out what it is like to live on a ranch and to experience all those things you see in the film. It was incredible and so far from anything I have ever done," he added.

Speaking about his Oscar nomination for Best Actor, he added:

"Whatever happens on the night the whole raft of those nominations are so richly deserved and obviously I am thrilled that the four of us as a cast are nominated," shared the actor.

"We are going to be awesome on that dancefloor – it’s going to be great no matter what happens," said Benedict.

The Power Of The Dog has in total received 12 nods ahead of the ceremony next month.

