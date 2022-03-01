Prince Harry given 'look' by Meghan Markle to shape up on stage at NAACP Awards

FileFootage

Prince Harry is branded 'fish out of water' after his latest appearance at the NAACP Awards.



The Duke of Sussex is evidently not happy while accepting the accolade he has jointly received with wife Meghan Markle, claims body language expert.

Dr Lillian Glass notices the body language of the couple is miles apart as they talk on the stage. While Harry appeared “uncomfortable” the former actress was happy “in her element”.

She told Express.co.uk: “Harry looked like a fish out of water as he didn't know what to do or how to comfort himself as he looked down at the award and examined it and then rocked back and forth and pulled away from Meghan.

“He straightened up for a while when she quickly turned her head towards him and shot him a not so pleasant look indicating that he was on stage and to be aware of it and to shape up.

“He purses his lips in embarrassment and then cocks his head like a wounded puppy and then looks at the camera.

“He is not smiling the whole time he is up there. He then forgets and looks back at her and looks down and then returns to facing the camera.

“While looking at the camera he continues to rock back and forth like a child that feels uncomfortable because they have a full bladder.”

Dr Glass made observations that further revealed the Duke's feelings from the day.

She said: “His rocking back and forth indicates he really doesn't want to be there as further punctuated by his lack of a smile and dull eyes.

“Meghan on the other hand is in her element as she looks directly into the camera and speaks eloquently.”

She said: “One would think that growing up in front of a camera and having spoken to countless groups he would know how to act when receiving an award on stage but it confirms that the body doesn't lie and Harry is clearly not happy and uncomfortable as indicated through his body language at this event.”

Harry in his acceptance speech said: “Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine who urgently need our support as a global community.



“I think it’s safe to say I come from a very different background to my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason.

“We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to confront injustice and a belief that the most overlooked are often the most important to listen to," he noted.