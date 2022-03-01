 
Ananya Panday dishes on her future Hollywood plans, inspire to play Zendaya's ‘Euphoria’ character

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is currently enjoying the success of her latest film, Gehraiyaan.

Amid all, the Liger actor talked about her future Hollywood plans in a recent chat with ETimes.

During the conversation, Ananya was asked what she thinks of other stars like Zendaya of her age that have already become global stars.

Revealing her love for the Spider-Man actor, Ananya said, "I am so happy that you spoke about Zendaya because she is phenomenal! Euphoria is my favourite show."

The hit web series in which Zendaya plays a troubled teenager has resonated with millions across the globe.

Ananya added, "As an actor, I don't want to tie myself down to anything. So I would love to play a character like that."

When asked if Hollywood is a possibility in the near future, Ananya said, "I would be really happy if I get to audition for something. There are so many interesting opportunities to work all over the world. With OTT, the world has become a much smaller place. You have access to so many different kinds of cinema in so many languages. So, why not?"

Speaking about her first pan-India film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya did not reveal much but said, "I went to the US last to shoot for LIGER. We shot with Mike Tyson there. It was so exciting. That's all I am going to say about the film right now."

Liger is slated to release in August 2022. 

