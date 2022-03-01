 
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Meeting between Shahbaz Sharif, PML-Q leaders delayed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

  • Sources say Shahbaz had invited PML-Q leaders for dinner; however, the latter are yet to confirm their availability.
  • Shahbaz had invited PML-Q's Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi last week.
  • PM Imran Khan has also met PML-Q leaders today.

ISLAMABAD: Meeting between the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been delayed, Geo News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the PML-N president had invited PML-Q's leadership for dinner; however, the latter are yet to confirm their availability.

They further said that Shahbaz had invited PML-Q leaders Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi last week, and they had promised to get back in two days; however, no response has been received so far.

PM Imran Khan to meet Chaudhry brothers

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet the Chaudhry brothers of PML-Q shortly as the Opposition targets PTI's allies to topple the incumbent government, sources told Geo News.

The prime minister's meeting with PML-Q's top brass, who are allies of the government in Punjab and the Centre, comes as he is on a one-day visit to Punjab's capital.

According to sources, the premier will listen to the concerns of PML-Q and would try to retain their support.

The decision had been made last week after several Opposition leaders held meetings with the Chaudhry brothers in order to take them on board for their no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

PPP, JUI-F table Pervaiz Elahi's name to PML-N for CM Punjab

Earlier, the Opposition parties set the political temperature soaring in the country as the PPP and JUI-F have put up an option to offer Punjab's chief ministership to PTI's close aide PML-Q on the table before PML-N in a bid to move a no-confidence motion successfully against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly, Geo News had reported

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, chairman Bilawal Bhutto and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met PML-N president and opposition leader in the NA Shehbaz Sharif at his residence on Wednesday.

According to sources, in the meeting, opposition parties discussed the name of PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab’s CM portfolio.

“JUI-F and PPP have proposed the name of Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab chief minister to muster PML-Q support while the leadership of both parties were persuading PML-N on this matter,” said sources.

Sources privy to the matter said that PML-Q would stand beside the opposition in Punjab and centre for the no-confidence motion if CM Punjab's portfolio is offered to Pervaiz Elahi.

Meanwhile, on the matter of handing over CM Punjab's portfolio to Pervaiz Elahi, PML-N has given the authority to party supremo Nawaz Sharif for a final decision, well-informed sources said.

HEC extends deadline for international scholarship

PM Imran Khan's meeting with Chaudhrys of PML-Q underway

SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of polls on Faisal Vawda's vacant Senate seat

Dr Nasira Khatoon appointed Karachi University's acting vice-chancellor

PM Imran Khan announces 5-year tax relief for overseas investors

Looks like no one assisted PM Imran Khan properly over PECA ordinance: IHC

What’s in Daily Mail’s defence in Shehbaz Sharif defamation case?

Pakistan needs to concentrate on human rights: EU

Actor Osman K Butt challenges acquittal of Qandeel Baloch's brother in SC

COVID-19 case count in Pakistan under 1,000 for third consecutive day

Nepra hints at Rs5.95 per unit increase in April electricity bill

Opposition calls PM's relief measures result of long march, no-trust motion

