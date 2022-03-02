 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Madhuri Dixit dishes on her childhood days: Read on

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Madhuri Dixit dishes on her childhood days: Read on
Madhuri Dixit dishes on her childhood days: Read on

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit recently talked about her childhood and what people thought of her.

In her debut web series The Fame Game, Madhuri plays a Bollywood star named Anamika Anand whose life revolves around her personal struggles which are a far cry from her image in public.

In a recent interaction with Harper's Bazaar the Devdas actor revealed how she is “pretty open” despite preferring to keep quiet at times.

“As a child, I was playful but shy. Many people thought I was snooty because I wouldn’t speak much, but that wasn’t the case. It was just that when I went on stage, I’d forget the world…something would change within me. I felt I owned it, and it would bring out the best in me. But I’m a fun-loving person, I love to joke around. I could be quiet at times but not like, ‘Don't speak to me’. I’m pretty open.”

Opening up more about her growing up years, she said, "I grew up with one brother and three sisters, but my parents never put forth the idea that only men can achieve success. My dad was very supportive of all of us, with whatever we wanted to pursue. He used to say, ‘Go out in the world and achieve what you want to. But you have to work hard because it's 2 per cent genius and 98 per cent hard work’.”

She claims to have instilled the same values in her sons, Arin and Ryan.

More From Showbiz:

Disha Patani has a heart-warming birthday wish for Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani has a heart-warming birthday wish for Tiger Shroff
Imran Abbas, Alka Yagnik’s ‘musical reunion’ video beaks the internet

Imran Abbas, Alka Yagnik’s ‘musical reunion’ video beaks the internet
Russia-Ukraine war: Farhan Akhtar mourns death of Indian student in Kharkiv

Russia-Ukraine war: Farhan Akhtar mourns death of Indian student in Kharkiv
Kareena Kapoor walks into March with style, drops BTS video of latest ad shoot

Kareena Kapoor walks into March with style, drops BTS video of latest ad shoot
Ananya Panday dishes on her future Hollywood plans, inspire to play Zendaya's ‘Euphoria’ character

Ananya Panday dishes on her future Hollywood plans, inspire to play Zendaya's ‘Euphoria’ character
Sara Ali Khan takes fans on ‘beautiful Bharat’ tour in latest travel vlog

Sara Ali Khan takes fans on ‘beautiful Bharat’ tour in latest travel vlog

Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas & Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Adipurush’ gets new release date

Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas & Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Adipurush’ gets new release date
Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet about ‘heart pumping’ leaves fans worried

Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet about ‘heart pumping’ leaves fans worried
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses from her sun-kissed weekend

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses from her sun-kissed weekend
Kangana Ranaut reacts as Payal Rohatgi says she 'piggy backs on Alia Bhatt'

Kangana Ranaut reacts as Payal Rohatgi says she 'piggy backs on Alia Bhatt'
Suhana Khan is a vision in white lehenga by Manish Malhotra, see pictures

Suhana Khan is a vision in white lehenga by Manish Malhotra, see pictures
‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong'o takes a trip around Karachi: see pics

‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong'o takes a trip around Karachi: see pics

Latest

view all