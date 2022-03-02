Madhuri Dixit dishes on her childhood days: Read on

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit recently talked about her childhood and what people thought of her.

In her debut web series The Fame Game, Madhuri plays a Bollywood star named Anamika Anand whose life revolves around her personal struggles which are a far cry from her image in public.

In a recent interaction with Harper's Bazaar the Devdas actor revealed how she is “pretty open” despite preferring to keep quiet at times.

“As a child, I was playful but shy. Many people thought I was snooty because I wouldn’t speak much, but that wasn’t the case. It was just that when I went on stage, I’d forget the world…something would change within me. I felt I owned it, and it would bring out the best in me. But I’m a fun-loving person, I love to joke around. I could be quiet at times but not like, ‘Don't speak to me’. I’m pretty open.”

Opening up more about her growing up years, she said, "I grew up with one brother and three sisters, but my parents never put forth the idea that only men can achieve success. My dad was very supportive of all of us, with whatever we wanted to pursue. He used to say, ‘Go out in the world and achieve what you want to. But you have to work hard because it's 2 per cent genius and 98 per cent hard work’.”

She claims to have instilled the same values in her sons, Arin and Ryan.