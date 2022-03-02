Tristan Thompson trolled with 'Khloe Kardashian' chants during NBA game

Tristan Thompson became subject to trolling from ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian's fans in the basketball court.

The NBA player came under fire during Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat game when fans began chanting the Kardashian sister's name as he prepared to make a shot.

Although Tristan did successfully make the basket, it seems those in the crowd were more focused on his game off the court.

Tristan went behind Khloe's back to father a child with Maralee Nichols. The player, who did not accept the baby was his, apoligsed openly after paternity test results.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," Tristan wrote in a Jan. 3 Instagram Story. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

He also apologised to Khloe on his infidelity, noting that she deserved better. The couple shares three-year-old daughter True.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this," he admitted. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."