 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Tristan Thompson trolled with 'Khloe Kardashian' chants during NBA game

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Tristan Thompson trolled with Khloe Kardashian chants during NBA game
Tristan Thompson trolled with 'Khloe Kardashian' chants during NBA game

Tristan Thompson became subject to trolling from ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian's fans in the basketball court.

The NBA player came under fire during Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat game when fans began chanting the Kardashian sister's name as he prepared to make a shot.

Although Tristan did successfully make the basket, it seems those in the crowd were more focused on his game off the court.

Tristan went behind Khloe's back to father a child with Maralee Nichols. The player, who did not accept the baby was his, apoligsed openly after paternity test results.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," Tristan wrote in a Jan. 3 Instagram Story. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

He also apologised to Khloe on his infidelity, noting that she deserved better. The couple shares three-year-old daughter True.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this," he admitted. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you." 

More From Entertainment:

'Euphoria' star Syndey Sweeny flashes mysterious bling, fans speculate engagement

'Euphoria' star Syndey Sweeny flashes mysterious bling, fans speculate engagement

Elon Musk sends promised Starlink shipment to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Elon Musk sends promised Starlink shipment to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Hailey Bieber shares unseen childhood photos of Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday

Hailey Bieber shares unseen childhood photos of Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday
Katy Perry prefers ‘closer to home’ residencies to world tours: ‘It’s natural’

Katy Perry prefers ‘closer to home’ residencies to world tours: ‘It’s natural’
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture is smitten by her baby ‘brother’ in latest video

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture is smitten by her baby ‘brother’ in latest video
Stepdad Jason Momoa shows up to ‘The Batman’ premiere to support Zoe Kravitz

Stepdad Jason Momoa shows up to ‘The Batman’ premiere to support Zoe Kravitz
Lindsay Lohan makes a striking comeback with secret Netflix collaboration

Lindsay Lohan makes a striking comeback with secret Netflix collaboration
How Kate Middleton, Prince William reacted when Wales woman broke royal protocol

How Kate Middleton, Prince William reacted when Wales woman broke royal protocol
BTS’ Suga promises ARMY to hold live session on his birthday

BTS’ Suga promises ARMY to hold live session on his birthday
The Batman director Matt Reeves misses film premiere due to Covid 19

The Batman director Matt Reeves misses film premiere due to Covid 19
Ellen DeGeneres shells out THIS whopping amount to buy new house

Ellen DeGeneres shells out THIS whopping amount to buy new house
Jonas Brothers announce upcoming five-night Las Vegas Residency

Jonas Brothers announce upcoming five-night Las Vegas Residency

Latest

view all