Wednesday Mar 02 2022
‘One Tree Hill’ stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz reunite on 'Good Sam'

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz acted together for years on their series One Tree Hill
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz acted together for years on their series One Tree Hill, but reuniting with them on screen a decade after the series finale on her CBS medical drama Good Sam caught them off guard, reported The Associated Press.

“I would catch myself in rehearsals, just staring at them and then going, ‘Oh, God. I have a line. I have to do my job,’” said Bush of the reunion.

She described the experience as “so comfortable and also wild. We’ve done it so many times together, but we’re all playing such different women.”

On the March 23 episode, Lenz and Burton play sisters Gretchen and Amy Taylor. They encounter Bush’s Dr. Sam Griffith when Amy is admitted to Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital.

The idea for their guest appearance came about while Bush was promoting the series premiere of Good Sam.

“People said, ‘Would you want them to come on the show?’ And I said, ‘Of course.’”

“And what a testament to my showrunner, Katie Welch. She said, ‘Hey, I watched that interview you did today. There are these two women characters. Do you want Hilarie and (Bethany) Joy to come play them?’” Bush added.

On Good Sam, Bush portrays a character who is experiencing her own power struggle, but with her father, played by Jason Isaacs. Bush’s Sam took over her dad’s role of chief of surgery when he was ill and he now wants his job back.

