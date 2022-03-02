 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Iqra Aziz shares rare morning selfie with son Kabir Hussain

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Iqra Aziz on Wednesday shared a photo with her son Kabir Hussain after an exhausting night
Iqra Aziz on Wednesday shared a photo with her son Kabir Hussain after an 'exhausting night'

New mom Iqra Aziz posted a selfie on her social media after a exhausting night with her son Kabir Hussain. 

The Raqeeb Se actor captioned the picture, “It was a very difficult night with Kabir, but I managed to smile.”

Wearing a navy blue night suit, the actor managed to look beautiful as she held her son while he slept away on her shoulder.

Praising his wife, Iqra's husband Yasir Hussain commented on the picture saying, "Sherni (Lioness)."

Iqra tied the knot with Yasir in 2019, and the couple announced the birth of their child, Kabir, via Instagram last year in July 2021.

On the work-front, Iqra was last seen with Feroze Khan in the third installment of the hit drama series Khuda aur Muhabbat.

More From Showbiz:

Aamir Khan gets emotional after watching Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’

Aamir Khan gets emotional after watching Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid
Furqan Qureshi’s mother passes away after battle with Cancer

Furqan Qureshi’s mother passes away after battle with Cancer

Madhuri Dixit dishes on her childhood days: Read on

Madhuri Dixit dishes on her childhood days: Read on
Disha Patani has a heart-warming birthday wish for Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani has a heart-warming birthday wish for Tiger Shroff
Imran Abbas, Alka Yagnik’s ‘musical reunion’ video beaks the internet

Imran Abbas, Alka Yagnik’s ‘musical reunion’ video beaks the internet
Russia-Ukraine war: Farhan Akhtar mourns death of Indian student in Kharkiv

Russia-Ukraine war: Farhan Akhtar mourns death of Indian student in Kharkiv
Kareena Kapoor walks into March with style, drops BTS video of latest ad shoot

Kareena Kapoor walks into March with style, drops BTS video of latest ad shoot
Ananya Panday dishes on her future Hollywood plans, inspire to play Zendaya's ‘Euphoria’ character

Ananya Panday dishes on her future Hollywood plans, inspire to play Zendaya's ‘Euphoria’ character
Sara Ali Khan takes fans on ‘beautiful Bharat’ tour in latest travel vlog

Sara Ali Khan takes fans on ‘beautiful Bharat’ tour in latest travel vlog

Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas & Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Adipurush’ gets new release date

Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas & Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Adipurush’ gets new release date
Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet about ‘heart pumping’ leaves fans worried

Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet about ‘heart pumping’ leaves fans worried

Latest

view all