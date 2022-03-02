Iqra Aziz shares rare morning selfie with son Kabir Hussain

Iqra Aziz on Wednesday shared a photo with her son Kabir Hussain after an 'exhausting night'

New mom Iqra Aziz posted a selfie on her social media after a exhausting night with her son Kabir Hussain.

The Raqeeb Se actor captioned the picture, “It was a very difficult night with Kabir, but I managed to smile.”

Wearing a navy blue night suit, the actor managed to look beautiful as she held her son while he slept away on her shoulder.



Praising his wife, Iqra's husband Yasir Hussain commented on the picture saying, "Sherni (Lioness)."

Iqra tied the knot with Yasir in 2019, and the couple announced the birth of their child, Kabir, via Instagram last year in July 2021.

On the work-front, Iqra was last seen with Feroze Khan in the third installment of the hit drama series Khuda aur Muhabbat.

