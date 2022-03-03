 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Shraddha Kapoor was once offered ‘erotic’ film by famous filmmaker

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has come a long way in the Indian film industry with multiple hits under her belt.

Amid all, the actress recently talked about being offered several trashy projects before the good ones came her way.

Shraddha had told Filmfare in an interview how she was offered several trashy films as she looked around for a good project. 

Sharing her reaction to being offered an erotic thriller by a famous filmmaker, Shraddha had said, “I didn’t know how to refuse him and rather coyly told him, ‘I’m not going into that territory for now’.”

Sharing about the losing out Bhansali's film, Shraddha said in the same interview, “Before Teen Patti released, I auditioned for a really important film. I was dying to get it. I worked day and night and gave the audition my all. But I didn’t bag the part. When I received the call (about being replaced), I went to my mom and told her what had happened. After that I asked her to leave me alone. I went to my room and cried on my bed non-stop for three days.”

On the workfront, Shraddha was last seen in Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3. She will now be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's untitled next film. It will hit theatres around Holi next year on March 8.

