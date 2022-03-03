 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Ukraine President Zelenskyy's comedy snapped up by broadcasters around the world

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

A comedy show starring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shot up in popularity after Russian invasion
A comedy show starring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shot up in popularity after Russian invasion

Countries are snapping up the rights to Servant of the People — a comedy series starring the Ukrainian President, as the Ukrainian President, reported The Associated Press.

Back in 2015, former actor and comedian Volodymyr Zelenskyy played Vasiliy Petrovich Goloborodko, a high school teacher propelled to the presidency after a student’s video of him denouncing official corruption in Ukraine goes viral.

Goloborodko sets about running the country while eschewing the perks of being leader by keeping hold of his normal life.

A hit in Ukraine, where it ran for three seasons and a spin-off movie, interest in the show has peaked since Zelenskyy became the face of the nation as it endures attacks from Russia.

Eccho Rights has distributed the program, made by Zelenskyy’s Studio Kvartel 95, since it launched. The company’s managing partner, Nicola Söderlund, said sales have increased dramatically in the last few days, calling interest in the program “remarkable.”

“It’s quite an old show already,” he explains. “But, of course, given the circumstances, it’s become very, very, very interesting for everybody.”

Channel 4 has announced it has the rights to Servant of the People in the UK and plans to broadcast an episode on Sunday, alongside a current affair show about Zelenskyy.

Eccho Rights also reported deals with MBC in the Middle East, Greece’s ANT 1 and PRO TV in Romania, as well as broadcasters in Bulgaria, Moldova, Estonia, France, Finland and Georgia.

It was not immediately clear who, if anyone, had US rights.

“People get surprised that a comedian can be a politician, but he was,” says Söderlund.

“His skills in getting compelling messages to the people, which is what to do if you’re a TV host, has helped him a lot becoming a politician.”

Zelenskyy’s profile has skyrocketed during the invasion as he tireless advocates for Ukraine, appearing with countrymen and on near-constant video addresses.

Turning down an offer to escape the country and instead pleading for help made him a hero to many watching.

Eccho Rights has donated 50,000 Euros to the Ukrainian Red Cross, which Söderlund says should offset the money they’ve made from selling the show. The company has also removed any Russian or Russian produced TV shows from its catalogue.

Servant of the People won the best feature series award at the Teletriumph Awards in Ukraine and also the Gold Remi Award for Television Comedy at the 2016 WorldFest in Houston. - AP

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift sends congratulatory note to Avril Lavigne over her new album

Taylor Swift sends congratulatory note to Avril Lavigne over her new album
Kanye West wanted to ‘speed up’ divorce with Kim Kardashian: reports

Kanye West wanted to ‘speed up’ divorce with Kim Kardashian: reports
Jason Momoa, Channing Tatum spotted at Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ after party

Jason Momoa, Channing Tatum spotted at Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ after party

Prince Harry skips Platinum Jubilee celebrations as he 'won't be able to pretend'

Prince Harry skips Platinum Jubilee celebrations as he 'won't be able to pretend'
Robert Pattinson throws ‘top secret’ ‘Batman’ after party with Pete Davidson

Robert Pattinson throws ‘top secret’ ‘Batman’ after party with Pete Davidson

‘Bullet Train’ trailer: Brad Pitt delivers high octane action in thrilling train ride

‘Bullet Train’ trailer: Brad Pitt delivers high octane action in thrilling train ride

Melinda Gates opens up about divorce from Bill Gates for the first time

Melinda Gates opens up about divorce from Bill Gates for the first time
Kris Jenner gives ‘special’ surprise to Khloé Kardashian by inviting Martha Stewart for lunch

Kris Jenner gives ‘special’ surprise to Khloé Kardashian by inviting Martha Stewart for lunch
Camila Cabello dishes on broken promises with Shawn Mendes in new song

Camila Cabello dishes on broken promises with Shawn Mendes in new song
Queen brilliant answer when Prince Philip asked her to 'shut up' during banter

Queen brilliant answer when Prince Philip asked her to 'shut up' during banter
Robert Pattinson says he was ‘counting sips of water’ to get in shape for ‘The Batman’

Robert Pattinson says he was ‘counting sips of water’ to get in shape for ‘The Batman’
Adele eyes new venue for Las Vegas residency after calling off Caesars Palace shows

Adele eyes new venue for Las Vegas residency after calling off Caesars Palace shows

Latest

view all