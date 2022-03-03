 
Shahid Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Sanah Kapur, ''little bitto is now a bride'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor congratulated his half-sister Sanah Kapur on her wedding , which took place on Wednesday, March 2.

Sanah, who is the daughter of veteran stars Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, tied the knot with Manoj Pahwa-Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank Pahwa in Mahabaleshwar. Their wedding was an intimate affair, attended by family and close friends.


Taking to Instagram, the Kabir Singh actor shared adorable clicks with his ‘baby sister’ and penned down an emotional note. He wrote, “How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always …”

Sanah, who marked her Bollywood debut with 2015 Shaandaar, also shared the first pictures from her wedding on Instagram and used a heart emoticon as a caption for the post.


Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput also posted a few pictures of Sanah, Mayank and the family on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “In a garden of love, there was magic. Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank… wishing you both the intensity love you brought alive today, every day.” Mira also shared her and Shahid’s chic look from the wedding in another post.

