Monarchy rests on Kate Middleton's 'slim shoulders' as Harry 'may target Camilla in book’, claims expert

Royal family ‘would crumble without Kate Middleton’ as Prince Harry ‘may target Camilla in book’, according to a royal expert.



The Duchess of Cambridge has prevented the Royal Family from collapsing - and the monarchy now rests on her "slim shoulders", an expert has said



Tina Brown, in her new book The Palace Papers, claims: “In 2011, the question mark over Kate Middleton was whether a girl of such unexalted origins could successfully evolve into a future Queen.:

She added: "Now the only question is how the House of Windsor could survive without her.”

Brown went on to claim: “[The Royal Family] would, I think, crumble at the moment without her because she’s the only modern, beautiful woman who’s well-educated, substantial in herself, who’s actually wanting to commit herself to the rigors of this institution. Not many young women could do that.”

There are speculations that Harry could take aim at Camilla in his sensational new tell-all book. A source told The Telegraph that Prince Harry "needs a new target and [Camilla] will do".



It added: "I'm sure he will say some unkind things about her, or try to make her a "baddy", but that doesn't mean it's real."

Royal experts and fans believe in Kate's leadership skills as she has smartly executed all assigned jobs so far, and would help project the royal family' positive image with her people-friendly nature and interest in public welfare projects.