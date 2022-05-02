 
Vanessa Bryant wishes late daughter Gianna Bryant on her 16th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant remembered late daughter Gianna Bryant on her 16th Birthday with a series of heartfelt tributes.

Taking to Instagram, Vanessa shared a video featuring sketches of the basketball player with her father Kobe Bryant.

In the background, the mother of four can be heard saying, "Dear Gianna, from the first time you imagined winning a WNBA championship, I knew one thing was real — you were special."

"Dear Gianna, from the first time you imagined winning a WNBA championship, I knew one thing was real — you were special," she added.

Vanessa continued: "When someone stands up for gender equality, I see you standing up alongside them. And every time someone plays her hardest, I know that's you on the court. Love you always, basketball."

She captioned the video, "Love you always! Happy Birthday, Gianna. #Mambacita #2"

With a video of a basketball court, Vanessa penned another loving note, “It makes me so happy to see people enjoying the game my husband and daughter loved so much on Kobe and Gigi’s court.”

“Happy birthday Geegster,” she continued. “It was never about what she got from basketball. It was always about what she gave back.”

The 39-year-old also dropped an adorable throwback candid picture with her daughter as they both had their beautiful smiles on.

She wrote beside the picture, “I love you baby. Happy Birthday Mamacita,” with hearts.

Gigi passed away along with her father Kobe in a helicopter crash in California in January 2020.


