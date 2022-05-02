 
Monday May 02 2022
Alia Bhatt unveils unseen pics to give fans a glimpse of her 2022 so far
Alia Bhatt, who has recently lived her dream to marry the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor, unveiled unseen pictures to give fans insight into her 2022 so far.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor took a creative route to share some special moments of the year.

Bhatt dropped a series of cute selfies from different occasions from January to April to mark major happenings in her life.

While one picture showed the diva soaking in the sunlight, the other click gave a nod to her receiving a handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan for Bhatt’s stunning performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

One of the photos also revealed the Student of the Year star from the sets of the much-loved sing Kesariya from Brahmastra.

Bhatt captioned the post, “Jan - April ISL ( In Selfie Life ).”

On the work front, Bhatt is busy shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. 

