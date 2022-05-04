 
Wednesday May 04 2022
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor exude couple goals in pictures from second day of Eid

Wednesday May 04, 2022

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor exude couple goals in pictures from second day of Eid
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor exude couple goals in pictures from second day of Eid

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor served couple goals as the actor shared glimpses from second day of Eid.

Taking to Instagram, Ayeza dropped a series of posts featuring her family on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

“Eid day 2,” the 31-year-old star captioned the photographs.

In the first set of photos, Ayeza posed in a beautiful white outfit. She completed her look with matching jewellery and silver coloured heels.

The actor then shared the screen with her husband in the next post as they smile with their kids Hoorain and Rayyan. Danish matched his outfit with Ayeza whereas the kids looked adorable in red dresses.

In the third set of photos, Ayeza posted some more pictures from her Eid shoot as she looked drop dead gorgeous.



