 
entertainment
Thursday May 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian comes under fire for allegedly stealing Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend's look at Met Gala

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 05, 2022

Kim Kardashian comes under fire for allegedly stealing Kanye West’s ex-girlfriends look at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian, who stole the limelight at the Met Gala in New York, has made headline as she wore a dress previously owned and worn by Marilyn Monroe.

The American TV personality and socialite's eagle-eyed fans have noticed some similarities between her and Kanye West’s ex girlfriend.

Kim, 41, bleached her dark hair blonde for the event, and turned heads on the red carpet as she walked arm-in-arm with boyfriend Pete Davidson while wearing the gown, teamed with a white fur coat over her shoulders.

Kardashian's eagle-eyed fans have spotted that her high-fashion look is very similar to that of Amber Rose, who dated Kim’s ex-husband Kanye from 2008 until 2010.

Many pointed out how similar the 41-year looked at the Met Gala to model Amber’s gold and nude-coloured dress she wore to the Grammy Awards in 2014.

Kim Kardashian comes under fire for allegedly stealing Kanye West’s ex-girlfriends look at Met Gala

Sharing a close-up of the outfits, one user sarcastically captioned the picture of Kim: “Amber Rose attends the Met Gala.”

“Omggggg she does look like Amber,” another agreed, as one commented: “Amber is prettier/younger/looks more 'real'.”

Kim Kardashian made the headlines when she arrived at the prestigious fashion bash in New York donning a nude, bejewelled dress that was previously worn by the Hollywood icon, Marilyn Monroe, to serenade US President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The stunning dress, Kim wore at Met Gala 2022, originally cost Marilyn Monroe $12,000, it was recently valued at a whopping $5 million.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Herd recalls her early childhood and first interactions with

Amber Herd recalls her early childhood and first interactions with "charismatic" Johnny Depp
Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden warns Prince Harry to back off Camilla 'warpath'

Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden warns Prince Harry to back off Camilla 'warpath'
Amber Heard testifies in Johnny Depp’s libel suit

Amber Heard testifies in Johnny Depp’s libel suit
Prince Harry and Meghan may miss Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan may miss Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Jimmy Carr says Dave Chappelle's show was 'crazy' after attacker assaulted comedian on stage

Jimmy Carr says Dave Chappelle's show was 'crazy' after attacker assaulted comedian on stage

Dua Lipa reveals 'ticking off' good things ahead of her world tour

Dua Lipa reveals 'ticking off' good things ahead of her world tour
Kim Kardashian accused of ‘promoting extreme diet’ after she lost 16lbs in 3 weeks

Kim Kardashian accused of ‘promoting extreme diet’ after she lost 16lbs in 3 weeks
Brooklyn Beckham closely skips awkward encounter with ex-girlfriend at Met Gala

Brooklyn Beckham closely skips awkward encounter with ex-girlfriend at Met Gala
Kanye West accused of using samples of pastor’s sermon in ‘Come To Life’

Kanye West accused of using samples of pastor’s sermon in ‘Come To Life’
Cardi B reacts to Met Gala afterparty trolls: 'I hate it here'

Cardi B reacts to Met Gala afterparty trolls: 'I hate it here'
Khloe Kardashian takes fans behind her first Met Gala appearance

Khloe Kardashian takes fans behind her first Met Gala appearance
Post Malone is expecting first child: ‘Excited for this next chapter’

Post Malone is expecting first child: ‘Excited for this next chapter’

Latest

view all