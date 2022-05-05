Katrina Kaif gives a glimpse of her mother’s 70th birthday bash: Pics

Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse of her mother’s 70th birthday bash: Pics

Katrina Kaif shares special bond with her loved ones and this is why, she is quite often seen posting adorable moments with her family on her social media.



Speaking of which, the Dhoom actress took to Instagram today to give a glimpse of her mother, Suzanne Turquotte, birthday bash.

In the first photo the Bollywood diva could be seen posing with her mother who was celebrating her 70th birthday with a chocolate cake that had written ‘Happy Birthday Mum’ on it.

In other photos, the actress was accompanied by her sisters and brother who were all smiles and jubilant on this occasion.

The Bharat star captioned the post, "Happy 70th mama. May u always live life with the joy and courage that u do … surrounded by your very noisy kids."





Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma showered all love on the post and commented, "This is so cute."

Farhan Akhtar, on the other hand also wished Kaif’s mother on her birthday, saying "Happy birthday".

Dasvi famed actress Nimrat Kaur dropped in heart emoticons in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Bollywood beauty will next be seen in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi whereas she is also doing a horror-comedy genre titled Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.