A$AP Rocky proposes to Rihanna in new music video ‘D.M.B’

A$AP Rocky has finally released his highly anticipated new single D.M.B. alongside a music video starring his real-life partner Rihanna.

The Umbrella singer, who is currently expecting her first child with Rocky, is seen flaunting her charm throughout the five-minute video, directed and executive produced by the Good For You singer for AWGE.

The latest released music video is described as ‘an ode to the classic love story, with Rocky and Rihanna depicting true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances.’

At the end of the video, Rocky and RiRi stage a wedding where the rapper asked for the Diamonds singer’s hand with his grills that said, ‘Marry Me?’

Leaving fans excited, Rihanna, the bride dressed in a fabulous red gown replied in grills, ‘I Do.’ Rocky also removes a red veil from Rihanna's face, and the couple then walks down a hallway arm-in-arm while people clap and throw flower petals.





Announcing the release of the new single, the Praise the Lord singer turned to his Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scene picture with Rihanna. He captioned the photo, “PROUD 2 ANNOUNCE MY DIRECTORIAL DEBUT D.M.B. VIDEO OUT NOW!!! THANK$ 2 ALL INVOLVED WHO HELPED & $PECIAL THANK$ 2 MY LADY FOR THE MOTIVATION & ROLE”