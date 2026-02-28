Liam Payne fans question Kate Cassidy's 'loyalty' with late singer

Liam Payne's girlfriend get slammed for being friends with singer's extreme critic

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy has come under fire once again for having a close friendship with late singer’s ferocious critic.

The former One Direction singer’s fans already believe that Kate has benefitted from his death as she nearly hits 1 million followers.

Her latest move has again triggered Liam’s fans as she has opened about her friendship with American YouTuber Trisha Paytas, who is known to have mocked the singer on her podcast days before his tragic death.

A few days before Payne’s passing, Trisha made comments about him like, “He’s on weird terms with, like, everyone from One Direction.”

She even said, “If there’s no reunion, it’s because of Liam. Because they just don’t want to be around him.”

“They need to exile him. People would be more excited about a reunion if there was no Liam. Their value goes up”, said the 37-year-old media personality on Just Trish podcast.

The criticism sparked rage among Liam’s fans, who instantly “cancelled” Trisha for her inappropriate remarks.

In the recent episode of her podcast, Paytas discussed Cassidy’s social media posts for the Teardrops singer while admitting, “I love her and she follows me too.”

In response, the 26-year-old internet personality also posted a picture with caption that read, “Yes I’ve seen the Trisha podcast clip and the feeling is mutual.”

Social media has been slamming Kate for being friends with someone who disrespected Liam.

A source told Daily Mail, “It’s been lucrative for her, and now she has cultivated a friendship with one of Liam’s fiercest critics. Nobody can understand why she has done this.”

Payne passed away on October 16, 2024 after falling down a hotel balcony in Argentina.