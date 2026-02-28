 
Sydney Sweeney brings Hollywood energy to a football stadium in Lisbon

February 28, 2026

Sydney Sweeney, iconic actress who is best known for her role in Euphoria, turned heads during a stunning trip to Portugal after an unexpected moment on football match in Lisbon.

The 28-year-old actress attended a match at Sporting CP stadium where the team played Estoril Praia.

When the game, however, ended and the crowd started to leave, Sweeney stepped onto the field looked all happy as it came very unplanned.

Sweeney kicked the ball around and played with it while laughing and looked fully at ease in the space.

Phones came out quickly as people there started taking photos and videos of the actress playing and in no time, it went viral on all over the social media.

The moment gained massive buzz since Sporting CP is the club where Cristiano Ronaldo first rose to fame and that detail only added to the buzz around her visit.

The Christy actress’ appearance also brought back all those talk and buzz about her past links to football.

She, moreover, previously shared that several Premier League players reached out to her after her engagement ended.

Rumours later connected her to Christian Pulisic though the AC Milan star publicly denied any connection.

And for her, Sydney never confirmed or talked about which team that she supports but still, her time on the pitch showed genuine curiosity and comfort around the sport. 

