Robbie Williams, Noel Gallagher set for awkward BRIT's reunion

Robbie Williams will be reunited with Noel Gallagher at this years BRIT Awards on Saturday, albeit in different capacities.

The Rock DJ singer, 52, famously fell out with the Wonderwall star, 58, and his brother Liam, 53, during the ceremony back in 2000 after they described him as 'that fat dancer from Take That.'

Robbie, who was friends with the band in 1995, most recently slammed the brothers in 2024 when he made a brutal remark after they announced their highly-anticipated UK reunion tour.

The duo will reunite at this year's BRIT Awards on Saturday, with Noel being honoured with the Songwriter of the Year award and Robbie performing in tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

However, fans were left surprised by Noel's award, as he didn't release any new songs in 2025, something Robbie has seemingly taunted him about him in promotional posters for his new posters.

A billboard advertising Robbie's new album reads: 'A sing-along choruses to make question whether he ever needs to bother writing another song.'

Speaking on the Talent Takes Practice podcast, Robbie described their feud as 'unbearable' back in 2021.

Noel previously told his critics to 'meet me there and we'll have it out' as he addressed the controversy surrounding his BRIT Award.

The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday, February 28, from Manchester's Co-op Live, broadcasting on ITV and hosted by Jack Whitehall.

There will be a number of tribute performances led by Robbie Williams, who was personally asked by Ozzy's wife, Sharon Osbourne, to be part of the show due to his long-standing association with the Osbourne family.

Robbie will be joined on stage by Ozzy's lead guitarist Zakk Wylde as well as Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo and Tommy Clufetos.

Interestingly, Ozzy himself hosted The BRIT Awards in 2008 alongside his family Sharon, Kelly and Jack.