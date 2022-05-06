Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp 'hated' James Franco, recalls alleged assault during flight

File footage

Amber Heard took the stand for a second day on Thursday in the defamation suit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, who accused her of falsely alleging he abused her.

The Aquaman actress claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s jealousy grew over her working relationship with her co-star James Franco.

She testified in court saying that his hatred led to fights between them when she worked with Franco during their relationship.

During her testimony, she claimed that Depp was mad at her for taking the job with Franco. “He hated, hated James Franco and was already accusing me of kind of secretly having a thing with him in my past, since we had done Pineapple Express together," she said.



"He had already been upset with me and accused me in many arguments about not telling him about scenes that I had, if I had a kissing scene," Heard said.

Recalling Depp’s assault on a cross-country flight in 2014, Heard said that on an airplane from Boston to Los Angeles, his jealousy led him to go mad and react harshly toward me.

"He just kicked me in the back. I fell on the floor," she said. "No one said anything. No one did anything. It's like you could hear a pin drop on that plane," she said through tears.

“You could feel the tension. But nobody did anything. ... I felt so embarrassed that he could kick me to the ground in front of people,” she claimed.

During cross-examination last week, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor confirmed that they had argued about Franco and that he suspected Heard was having an affair with the actor.



