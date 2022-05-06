Kim Kardashian spills the reason why Kanye West walked out during her ‘SNL’ monologue

File footage

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian revealed that her ex-husband Kanye West walked out on her Saturday Night Live monologue after taking issue with several jokes she made during the performance.

On the latest episode of Hulu's reality series The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder, 41, confessed to her sister Khloé Kardashian that she had not spoken to West, 44, since he took offense to some of the comments she made during her appearance on the NBC sketch comedy show in 2021.

“He wished I said the word ‘filed’ for divorce. And he was upset that I also said he was a rapper. He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper, I can’t believe you said rapper,'" Kim told her sister.

“I never want to offend anyone, and I never want to hurt anyone, but also that is what this monologue was for. It was to make a joke. I made fun of myself, my mom, and of everything that is personal to me. It is all fun and games, and apparently, it wasn’t to him,” she added.

During her SNL appearance, the fashion mogul took digs at several members of her family as well as herself in the monologue. She also poked fun at her ex, West who was on the sets of the show and walked out after hearing divorce remarks.

For the unversed, Kim quipped about West in her SNL monologue and said, “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality!"