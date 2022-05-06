Will Smith consulting a therapist after Oscars slapgate, 10 year ban

Will Smith is seemingly trying to move past the Oscars embarrassment.



The 53-year-old has reportedly been focusing on healing with a therapist after slapping Chris Rock at the awards show.

As per Entertainment Tonight, "Smith, 53, 'has been going to therapy after the Oscars incident."

Smith lost his calm when Rock, while hosting the Oscars, poked fun at wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

"Jada, I love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it," said Rock before being thrashed by Smith on stage.

Later, the King Richard actor apologised for his behaviour on social media.

The star called himself a "work in progress" before adding, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong."

