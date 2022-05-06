 
entertainment
Friday May 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Smith consulting a therapist after Oscars slapgate, 10 year ban

By
Web Desk

Friday May 06, 2022

Will Smith is seemingly trying to move past the Oscars embarrassment.

The 53-year-old has reportedly been focusing on healing with a therapist after slapping Chris Rock at the awards show.

As per Entertainment Tonight, "Smith, 53, 'has been going to therapy after the Oscars incident."

Smith lost his calm when Rock, while hosting the Oscars, poked fun at wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

"Jada, I love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it," said Rock before being thrashed by Smith on stage.

Later, the King Richard actor apologised for his behaviour on social media.

The star called himself a "work in progress" before adding, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong." 

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé lands first-ever Daytime Emmy Award nomination

Beyoncé lands first-ever Daytime Emmy Award nomination
Queen lets bygones be bygones, wishes Meghan son Archie on birthday: Photo

Queen lets bygones be bygones, wishes Meghan son Archie on birthday: Photo
Prince Charles, Prince William will 'divide' monarchy after Queen's death: expert

Prince Charles, Prince William will 'divide' monarchy after Queen's death: expert
Dave Chappelle’s attacker hit by new charges

Dave Chappelle’s attacker hit by new charges
Meghan wanted to be 'global humanitarian Princess', did not want to 'snatch' Harry

Meghan wanted to be 'global humanitarian Princess', did not want to 'snatch' Harry
Johnny Depp slapped Amber during detox: 'No woman has embarrassed me like that'

Johnny Depp slapped Amber during detox: 'No woman has embarrassed me like that'
Johnny Depp’s counsel ‘turning from prosecutor to persecutor,’ Amber Heard’s lawyer says

Johnny Depp’s counsel ‘turning from prosecutor to persecutor,’ Amber Heard’s lawyer says
Meghan stole Kate 'headlines', took her air time in tense 'power struggle'

Meghan stole Kate 'headlines', took her air time in tense 'power struggle'
Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancé shares realities behind life with Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancé shares realities behind life with Johnny Depp
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello run in at 2022 Met Gala unearthed: source

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello run in at 2022 Met Gala unearthed: source
Johnny Depp threatened to kill Amber Heard ‘during a pounding’?

Johnny Depp threatened to kill Amber Heard ‘during a pounding’?
Queen 'natural disappointment' unveiled as Archie turns 3 in US

Queen 'natural disappointment' unveiled as Archie turns 3 in US

Latest

view all