Justin Bieber’s mom shares powerful prayers for son’s next chapter at 32

Justin Bieber grew another year older, and his mother, Pattie Mallette, marked the occasion with a heartfelt message full of prayers and encouragement after a difficult year.

As the Baby hitmaker turned 32 on Sunday, March 1, his mother took a trip down the memory lane and looked back fondly to the pop star’s childhood and teenage photos.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of adorable snapshots of her famous son from different stages of his life, accompanied by a sweet and heartfelt message.

“32 years ago, my life changed forever,” the proud mother began. “You became my son, my heart, and my greatest lesson in love. Nothing has ever been the same. You’ve lived in my heart ever since.”

“I know who you are,” she continued. “I know what’s been placed inside of you. And I know God has never taken His hand off your life. He’s there. And so am I. Love doesn’t leave. Mine never has, and it never will.”

The Stay singer’s mother reminded her son that there is still so much ahead of him, with greater purpose yet to unfold.

“And no matter how much time passes, you will always be one of the greatest gifts God has ever given me,” she added.

The Grammy winner's mom completed the emotional message with some powerful prayers for her son, “Praying this year is full of clarity, confidence, redemption, a deeper sense of who you are, and God’s direction and favor over your life.”

“Happy 32nd birthday,” she concluded with a red hert emoji. “I love you Justin Drew Bieber. Always.”

Notably, 2025 was somewhat a challenging year for Justin, marked by reported mental health struggles, financial pressures, and significant transitions in both his personal and professional life.

His name also surfaced in online discussions connected to the broader legal fallout surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs.

However, it wasn’t all thorns for the Yummy singer. His representatives described the period as “transformative,” as he focus on faith, a deepening of his spirituality, and stronger family bonds.

Justin also made his unexpected musical comeback with Swag I and Swag II, marking what many fans see as the beginning of a new era.