Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews shares safety update from Dubai

Lee Andrews posts come after he vowed to love his spouse forever

Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, made sure to update his newlywed wife about his safety from missile-hit Dubai.

The former glamour model, 47, shocked fans by tying the knot for the fourth time in Dubai with the controversial businessman Lee Andrews just a week after meeting her.

The couple reportedly registered their marriage on February 17.

Now back on UK soil after returning from the UAE, the star performed at the Gossies 2026, sponsored by OOOSCH, where she looked stunning in a co-ord that showed off her slim figure.

Meanwhile, Lee remains in Dubai, where explosions reportedly rocked the famous Palm Jumeirah hotel on Saturday.

The businessman shared a number of updates on his Instagram Stories, standing firm and expressing his pride of 'the country they chose to call him.'

Several posts showed Lee attempting to bring calm to the situation. One post he reshared read:' Coffee shops open. Kids at the park. Residents not searching for flights out. Grateful to be here.'

Another post shared by Lee claimed: 'People are walking with their families in Creek. That's not naivety. That's what it looks like when a nation has actually earned the trust of its people.'

His posts come after Lee Andrews vowed to love his spouse forever, no matter who comes in to his life.

It also follows a previous heartfelt message in which he said he feels extraordinary lucky to have met and married her.